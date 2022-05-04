Advertisement

Fort Madison marina project in its spring 2022 phase

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Work on the Fort Madison Marina is just $2 million shy of the investment needed to complete the $11 million project.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the work to install the docks is on schedule and expected to be completed on July 1.

He said the dredging process, which started last winter, is still underway but is on track for its targeted completion date on May 15.

“The dredging is more challenging than we originally thought it was going to be,” Mohrfeld said. “So they have brought in additional resources with haul towing and so now we’re back on schedule there.”

Mohrfeld said they are hoping to get more private investments to finalize the completed project.

“One of the components of this is a privately funded and privately operated hospitality center,” Mohrfeld said. “That would be food, drink, restaurant, convenience store, and we are looking at midsummer, the construction of that to start.”

Mohrfeld said the project target completion date is spring 2024. He said there are hopes some of the facilities will be useable next spring, in 2023.

