Heavy rain in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a nice quiet morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. We have mostly cloudy skies early this morning, with just a few breaks in the clouds. Through the day, more clouds will arrive leading to continued mostly cloudy skies. With high pressure nearby though, we will stay dry through the entire day. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, as we’ll be in the low 60s.

Our next weather system is off to our west though and this system will be bring us widespread rain. As a warm front lifts northward towards the region, rain showers will start to arrive overnight tonight into tomorrow. These showers will be widespread and at times will be on the heavy side. So some minor flooding, especially along area creeks and steams, and/or water ponding on the roads will be possible. Models continue to show lower instability (fuel for thunderstorms) so we are not expecting these storms to severe. However, some rumbles of thunder will still be possible. By late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening, the rain will gradually come to an end for several hours. However, more showers and even a few thunderstorms will be moving through overnight into Friday morning/early afternoon as a low pressure tracks overhead.

