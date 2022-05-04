Hospital Report: May 4, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Bill Berry, age 80, of Canton, MO passed away May 2 in the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton, MO. Davis Funeral Home

Jeffrey D. Henze, 58 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away May 2 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Floyd Ralph Wiewel age 80, of Quincy died May 3 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Rita Dolores Gardner, age 78, of Quincy, died May 3 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Olive Lucille Thomas, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 1 at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Rocky Valantine & Sydney Hamann of Quincy, IL...girl

