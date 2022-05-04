Hospital Report: May 4, 2022
Deaths:
Bill Berry, age 80, of Canton, MO passed away May 2 in the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton, MO. Davis Funeral Home
Jeffrey D. Henze, 58 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away May 2 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home.
Floyd Ralph Wiewel age 80, of Quincy died May 3 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Rita Dolores Gardner, age 78, of Quincy, died May 3 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Olive Lucille Thomas, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 1 at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Rocky Valantine & Sydney Hamann of Quincy, IL...girl
