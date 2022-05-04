More jobs are coming to Palmyra as manufacturer expands operations

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - More jobs are coming to Palmyra thanks to the expansion of a manufacturer.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council executive director Corey Mehaffy announced on Friday that Doyle Equipment and Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing is expanding operations.

He said the project includes the creation of 50 new full-time positions that range from assembly and welding to maintenance and sales.

Meanwhile, Mehaffy said the company will add 80,000 more square feet of production space, and a capital investment of more $5 million.

