Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took part in a military parade that marked 90 years since the army was founded.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing, also came six days before a new South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast but gave no further details.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile without providing further details.

North Korea’s unusually fast pace in weapons testing this year underscores its dual goal of advancing its missile programs and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations, experts say.

There are also signs that the North is preparing for a nuclear test at its remote northeastern testing facility.

Last week, Kim Jong Un showcased his most powerful missiles during a massive military parade in capital, Pyongyang, where he vowed to develop his arsenal at the “fastest possible pace” and warned that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons if its national interests are threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers
Natasha McBride
McBride to remain in jail while prosecutors appeal ruling
Power Outage pole
Power outage in Quincy affects hundreds
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department

Latest News

Tri-State congressmen tour Kohl Wholesale to talk about supply-chain, work shortage issues
Tri-State congressmen tour Kohl Wholesale to talk about supply-chain, work shortage issues
When you sit down to order at your favorite restaurant, you might notice they don’t have the...
US Representatives visit Tri-States with resolutions to help supply chain and workforce shortages
Palmyra schools early childhood coordinator Kathy Nicholson said this event is important...
Palmyra holds 32nd annual Truck rally for kids, families
Palmyra Truck Rally
Palmyra Truck Rally
Taking your child to get music lessons on the square in downtown Quincy will be a little...
Second String Music to close in Quincy