Palmyra holds 32nd annual Truck rally for kids, families

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The 32nd annual Truck Rally was held in Palmyra.

The event was sponsored by the parent teacher program.

There were a range of vehicles at the show like tractors, mail delivery trucks and even first responder vehicles.

Palmyra schools early childhood coordinator Kathy Nicholson said this event is important because it allows kids to learn about their community.

“We wanna give hands-on opportunities to children because we know that’s the best way for them to learn,” Nicholson said. “And when they can look at things with their mom and dad and have that conversation, that’s the best way for them to learn.”

Nicholson said she was thankful to have all the vehicles there for the children to see. She said it provides a good experience for families to enjoy together.

