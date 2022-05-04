Rising wheat prices could mean opportunity for local farmers

QUINCY (WGEM) - With wheat prices going up due to the war in Ukraine, local farmers say it could mean more will take a chance on planting it.

Local farmers said wheat isn’t the most popular crop grown in Adams County. They said in 2021, farmers planted 150,000 acres of corn, 130,000 acres of soybeans and 6,000 acres of wheat.

Liberty, Illinois, farmer Ryan Meyer said low wheat prices have caused farmers to emphasize corn and soybeans over wheat but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing big shifts in the market.

“Ukraine is a big wheat producer and it has changed everything because demand has shifted,” he said. “They might not be able to grow the crops that they had and if they are able to harvest their wheat, transportation is gonna be a major issue for them.”

A report from the United Nations, global wheat prices rose 2.1% from last month, largely reflecting uncertainty about supply from Ukraine and Russia, countries responsible for producing as much as 30% of global wheat exports.

Meyer said with the higher wheat prices, farmers might take a chance to diversify their planting in the fall if those prices remain high. He said wheat is planted in the fall and harvested in the spring.

David Dedert grows corn, soybeans and oats on his farm just outside of Quincy. He said many farmers will stick to corn and soybeans but in the fall, they might take a chance on wheat as a way to supplement their income.

“Farmers that have got poor soils will look at it more because they don’t have near the investment in the crop compared to corn or soybeans,” he said. “Wheat is more of a dryer weather type crop so there’s more potential to have a decent wheat yield than it would be a corn yield, percentage wise.”

Dedert said farmers will need to look at the market before making their decision as wheat prices can change fairly quickly. He said with wheat being a fall crop, they’ll have to work to plan ahead to determine how much they would want to plant, and when to plant.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.