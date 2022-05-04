Second String Music to close in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Taking your child to get music lessons on the square in downtown Quincy will be a little different come the end of June.

That’s because Rodney Hart at Second String Music said he and his wife Sheryl are retiring from the music business.

He said this has been in the works for a year.

They sold their building back in the fall of 2021 and had planned to stay open until the end of this year, but he said they decided now is the best time for them to close their doors.

“It’s just a thing that’s run its course, we’ve enjoyed it immensely. Love doing it, love doing it and now it’s just time for us to take a little breather and then jump into one more big life adventure,” Hart said.

Hart said they’re doing a store closing sale where everything is 25% off and drum accessories and books are 30% off.

While he plans to continue doing music lessons, he doesn’t yet know when or where.

