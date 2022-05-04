Advertisement

A very wet day

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, get ready to batten down the hatches. I have always used that term when heavy rain is on the way. But it is an old sailor’s phrase meaning to secure the sails before rough weather hits. W have a low pressure center that will be tracking just to the south of the region and severe weather will stay south of us. What won’t be tracking to the south is the potential for heavy rain. I would say there’s a 100% chance of rain on Thursday. It is likely the entire area will see at least an inch of rain on Thursday. It is possible on Friday to see a narrow slice of the region to receive another inch of rain. If you’re looking for some good news the weather will clear out for the weekend. Saturday should be a partly cloudy day and temperatures begin to warm. Late Sunday afternoon there could be a couple of scattered showers but otherwise it will be dry. And then look out, next week a strong near record-setting warm-up is on the way. We have temperatures near 90° Monday through Wednesday.

