WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (May 3) QHS Girls Soccer Team Set To Face Rock Island On The Road This Evening In The Western Big 6 And The QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Gears Up For A Battle Against Jacksonville On Wednesday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Girls Soccer Team is ready. Ready for a chance to lock up the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference crown outright if they can post a win this evening on the road against Rock Island. QHS enters this contest with a (10-6-1) overall slate and a (6-0) record in the conference. The Rocks are (10-5-2) overall and (2-2-1) in the WB6. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller for an update and a scouting report on what the Blue Devils will have to focus on against RIHS when the two teams hit the pitch for the final conference game of the season for the “Blue and White.”

Also on the IHSA girls soccer schedule this week is a battle that will feature Quincy Notre Dame and Jacksonville. The two teams are set to collide on Wednesday at JHS at 4:30 p.m. with the Lady Raiders sporting a (13-3-3) record. QND is coming off a very challenging 1-0 road win over Springfield. That victory on Monday impressed longtime QND head coach Mark Longo and he offered some insight on the unique hurdles his squad faced and overcame during that victory against SHS. We’ll have details plus a scouting report from junior forward Lia Quintero.

At Clemens Field in Hannibal this evening, a very special baseball game is taking place at this hour. The Hannibal High Pirates are hosting the Clark County Indians on the MSHSAA diamond as the “Red and Black” also celebrate Senior Night! We’ll have an update on the action underway on the field in America’s Hometown.

It was a big day for two Knox County High School basketball standouts who were set to sign National Letters of Intent on this “Terrific Tuesday.” Seniors Jacob Becker and Tanner Gillasby both signed NLI’s with a NCAA Division III program that competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference and is located in Fulton, Missouri. We’ll have more details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.