Advertisement

4 daycare workers charged after giving children melatonin, officials say

Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children...
Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children melatonin without their parents’ consent.(SCSO)
By Joe Wenzel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children melatonin without their parents’ consent.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports March 25 of children receiving melatonin at Mimi’s Daycare in Indian Mound, about 70 miles northwest of Nashville.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office arrested the following four people:

  • 45-year-old Jamie Clark, charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and criminal violations
  • 21-year-old Kristin Clark, charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to delinquency of a minor, and criminal violations
  • 22-year-old Jordan Darnell, charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and criminal violations
  • 21-year-old Ethan Pulley, charged with tampering with evidence

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident and said Mimi’s Daycare has been investigated for other complaints as well, but they did not elaborate.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 18, injures dozens
Oakley-Lindsay Center unveils completed solar panel project
Oakley-Lindsay Center unveils completed solar panel project
Quincy florists busy ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday
Quincy florists busy ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday
Macomb School District superintendent spearheads effort to better prepare rural school...
Macomb School District superintendent spearheads effort to better prepare rural school districts for emergencies
The Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative received more than $13 million to help connect...
Lewis County Electric Coop set to borrow $13M from USDA for infrastructure upgrades