Advertisement

Georgia high school student arrested after lockdown at school

Police investigated reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High School. (WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia high school student was arrested Thursday after the school was placed on lockdown and people at nearby Emory University were told to shelter in place because of reports of a possible armed suspect.

DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober said at a news conference that the student, who is a minor, was arrested just before 4 p.m. and will be charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun in a school safety zone, news outlets reported.

Other students went to the principal’s office at Druid Hills High School to report that they thought the student had a gun. Officers searched the high school’s campus but didn’t find the student, leading them to believe the student had left campus.

Emory police found the student on the university campus after searching for hours, news outlets reported.

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta.
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta.(Curtis Compton | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

DeKalb County school system spokesman Donald Porter said in an email that the school was placed on lockdown around 10:40 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution due to a report of an unsafe situation.” He added that the lockdown “did not result from an active situation.”

School system and county police were onsite throughout the lockdown, which was lifted at around 12:10 p.m., Porter said.

Maia Higgins, 16, said that when the school went into lockdown she and other students had to stay in their classrooms. Principal Mark Joyner announced over the public address system that it was a “level 2″ lockdown, which Higgins took to mean there was some type of threat but no active shooter.

Higgins said a photo of a student with a handgun had circulated on social media. It was not known whether the photo was connected to the lockdown.

According to the local news website Decaturish, Joyner also sent a notification to parents about the situation.

“We are currently under a Level 2 lockdown due to a report that an unauthorized individual was seen on campus,” Joyner wrote. “DeKalb Schools Public Safety Department is assisting to ensure that all individuals on campus are authorized to be here. All students and staff are safe at this time.”

In a tweet at about 11:40 a.m., Emory said an active shooter had been reported on the campus and that police were responding. The university later deleted that tweet and sent out another shortly after noon saying that police were on the scene at nearby Druid Hills High School. The tweet said there was a “possible armed subject” but no active shooter on the Emory campus.

Throughout the early afternoon, the university periodically put out tweets advising people on campus to continue to shelter in place. The all-clear notification was finally issued around 2:20 p.m.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 18, injures dozens
Oakley-Lindsay Center unveils completed solar panel project
Oakley-Lindsay Center unveils completed solar panel project
Quincy florists busy ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday
Quincy florists busy ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday
Macomb School District superintendent spearheads effort to better prepare rural school...
Macomb School District superintendent spearheads effort to better prepare rural school districts for emergencies
The Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative received more than $13 million to help connect...
Lewis County Electric Coop set to borrow $13M from USDA for infrastructure upgrades