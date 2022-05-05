Blackledge sentenced to 40 years for home invasion, sexual assault

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive 20-year sentences for charges of home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Judge Amy C. Lannerd handed down the sentences to Karen Blackledge, who previously had negotiated a guilty plea that included dismissal of three other charges of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Blackledge and a Springfield man, Bradley Yohn, were charged in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, incident, where Yohn is alleged to have kidnapped a woman, taken her car and forced his way into her home with a knife. Blackledge was with Yohn and was charged on an accountability theory.

Before Blackledge was sentenced, several of the victim’s family members delivered victim impact statements to the court. The victim in the case, then a 70-year-old Adams County woman, died Dec. 12, 2021.

Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones read the statements of three family members.

“It hurts to go to work everyday or even have a day off,” Jones read from one grandson’s statement.

Another grandson called his grandmother “a woman who had so much love and life in her heart.”

A granddaughter told the court that family holidays will never be the same.

“She was our matriarch,” the granddaughter said.

The granddaughter said the months since the attack feel like “it’s all a dream, and we can’t wake up yet.”

“It’s hard to mourn properly when anger is all I feel,” she said.

“My grandmother was never your victim,” the granddaughter told the court. “She was your survivor.”

A daughter-in-law addressed Blackledge directly.

“Today, we’re done with you, and you won’t be able to hurt anyone else,” she said.

One of the woman’s daughters said her mother “laughed loud, and she laughed often.”

She said her mother internalized much of the attack to protect her family.

“She held a lot of what happened Nov. 9 in her heart, so our family wouldn’t have to deal with it,” the daughter said.

But she said her mother called Blackledge “pure evil.”

“She told us you wanted to kill her or have Mr. Yohn kill her,” the daughter said.

The daughter said there was no proof the attack killed the victim, “but I and everyone else in this courtroom know you did.”

After the victim impact statements, Blackledge had her attorney, Assistant Public Defender Christopher Pratt deliver a statement of allocution for her. Pratt told the court that Blackledge wanted to speak but was having trouble getting the words out.

Pratt said Blackledge apologized and was ashamed by her actions.

Jones said the victim’s strength and determination were evident, and he called the attack a “senseless, tragic, random act of violence.”

Lannerd then said she concurred with the terms of the negotiated plea and sentenced Blackledge to 20 years in prison for the home invasion, followed by 20 years for the aggravated criminal sexual assault, with credit for 127 days served in custody. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing guidelines require that Blackledge serve 50% of the home invasion sentence and 85% of the aggravated criminal sexual assault sentence.

There will also be a period of mandatory supervised release following the sentences.

Yohn is next expected to appear in court May 11 for a hearing on Yohn’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel on the part of Assistant Public Defender John Citro.

Yohn faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, in connection with the Nov. 9 incident.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31 incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

