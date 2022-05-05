Advertisement

Former Quincy resident working on Broadway glad to be back

By Jason Lewton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The theater industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic.

One former Quincyan, who works on Broadway, is happy to finally be getting back to work.

Scott Rollison is stage manager for a production of “Hangmen.” It’s a dark comedy set in 1960s England. It counts among its stars Alfie Allen, of “Game of Thrones” fame.

The show was in production in 2020, getting ready to officially open, when the pandemic struck the city.

“We were in production,” Rollison said. “We had done 13 performances so far and were one week from opening night when everything shut down. So we were right in the thick of it, thought things were going well, and then, boom. We thought we were just shutting down for two or three weeks and then we would all be back together again. And then everything changed.”

He said getting back to work after the break feels great, but the time off also offered him a chance for reflection.

“I also learned this is what I really want to do,” Rollison said. “And I really missed it. There is still more to do in the industry and for me as a stage manager on Broadway. There is more.”

Rollison attended St. Francis School and is a 1991 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. He said he got his introduction to theater at Quincy Community Theatre and the Studio Theatre under Deb Brown, who died last month.

“Hangmen” officially opened last Thursday at the Golden Theatre.

