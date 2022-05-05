Greitens to access ex-wife’s phone records for custody fight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri governor and current Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens can access his ex-wife’s phone records as part of a custody dispute.

But a Missouri judge ruled that Greitens can’t subpoena her sister or his former campaign manager.

Greitens’ lawyers asked for the phone records after Sheena Greitens last month accused him of physical abuse in a sworn affidavit. He says the allegations are false. In response, he sought phone records from Sheena Greitens, her sister and Greitens’ 2016 adviser.

Greitens has said his ex-wife is working with Republican operatives to torpedo his campaign, which she says is untrue.