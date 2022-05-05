Advertisement

Hannibal’s Harvest House is expanding to help more people stay sober

By Blake Sammann
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Work is underway to expand a sober living space in Hannibal.

The men’s living quarters at the Harvest House Residence can currently hold 14 men. Work is going on now to add seven more rooms.

Co-Founder and Director James Bridges said the extra space will allow them to continue keeping leading people away from drugs and towards faith in Christ.

“One of the things we’ve discovered over the years is it’s one of those things where you help someone who helps someone who helps someone so that one person we help branches out into all the communities they touch,” Bridges said.

Bridges said they will have a crew on site Thursday to finish the drywall and electricity work.

