High diesel costs raising prices for truckers, consumers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Drivers aren’t the only ones suffering from prices at the pump as soaring diesel prices have truckers paying more money to move the products consumers use every day.

McNay Truck Line safety manager Luke Lish said their trucks can hold between 240 to 300 gallons of diesel. With diesel prices above $5.00 per gallon, fill-ups can cost anywhere between $1000 to $1,500.

Lish said trucks get roughly six miles to the gallon, meaning they will have to fill up at least once every two days, sometimes once every day.

“Everyday when they’re getting fuel it just blows their mind that they are spending that much money on fuel every day for the company,” he said. “It worries them because sometimes you have to make changes in your company you know because you got a lot of money going out here.”

Lish said the prices they are paying for fuel are forcing them to pass the added cost on to the consumer.

“We’re gonna have to raise our rates to operate so then the customer is gonna have to raise their prices on the manufactured goods to ship it so then the price of the end product is gonna go up and then be passed along to the consumer so it all just trickles down,” he said.

Lish said McNay is trying to find ways to help save the company money and fuel. He said they’ve managed to negotiate with a fuel company to give their truckers a discount. He said they’re also encouraging their drivers to fill up at their lot because they buy diesel in bulk.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.