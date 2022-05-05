HLGU announces it will stay open for the fall semester

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal-LaGrange University reported Thursday it will remain open for the fall 2022 semester.

According to officials at the university, in the 54 days since announcing it was in a financial crisis, the university has experienced “incredible financial growth.”

Officials said the university has received gifts from local churches and individuals totaling over $1,000,000, including a record $227,815 from HLGU’s 2022 Day of Giving.

“Robust giving, combined with reduced payroll achieved, the suspension of retirement benefits, significant administrative cuts, and a renewed commitment to God-honoring stewardship, means we will be open this fall and the mission of Hannibal-LaGrange University will endure! To God be the glory!” said HLGU transitional President Rodney A. Harrison in a written statement.

According to the university, the financial forecast for the university on March 3 showed it was 27 days away from depleting its $1 million line of credit while having outstanding bills of nearly $900,000. Closing the university was a consideration at the time.

To open in the fall, HLGU needed $3.2 million. So far, HLGU has:

Received donations and pledges totaling $1.15 million

Negotiated the sale of the Pulliam Street Apartments: $275,000 will be applied toward principal and interest

Renegotiated with vendors, resulting in a $416,000 in gifts or write-offs toward accounts payable

Received a pre-payment of the Missouri Baptist Convention Cooperative funds for $180,000

Officials said all of these factored together add up to a total cost-saving of $2.01 million for the university. HLGU still plans to raise another $1 million in the next 90 days.

“In the last two months, God has used people to bless Hannibal-LaGrange University,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Ray Carty. “People are responding to the work God has yet to do at HLGU. We’re still looking for support through August, but we are encouraged that people see God’s work being done at Hannibal-LaGrange.”

