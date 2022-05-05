Hospital Report: May 5, 2022
Deaths:
Andrew C. Eliason, age 45, of Quincy, died on May 2 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Cecilia Ann Vickers, 58, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 1 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Brady & Bailey Ash of Payson, IL...girl
Michael J & Jessica M Eads of Fowler, IL...boy
Tim & Lauren Crabtree of Quincy, IL..boy
Bobby England Jr & Lindsey Gratton of Pittsfield, IL..girl
Nick Veith & Laura Anderson of Mt. Sterling, IL...girl
