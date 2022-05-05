MoDOT announces more road resurfacing projects

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Motorists will notice smoother roads across parts of Clark, Scotland, and Lewis counties over the coming weeks as MoDOT announced several new road resurfacing projects.

Beginning next week, MoDOT crews will begin working along a 12-mile stretch of Route H in Clark County from Missouri Route 81 to U.S. Route 61.

Starting around May 24, crews will begin working along a nearly 14-mile stretch of Route B in Scotland County from U.S. Route 61 to the Iowa border.

During the first week of June, crews expect to begin resurfacing a nearly 10-mile stretch of Route A in Lewis County from Route E to Missouri Route 16 in Monticello.

MoDOT assistant district engineer Kevin James said these projects will move forward, despite crews facing some delays due to the rain and cold weather.

“A lot of the resurfacing projects have to have a minimum temperature to get a good quality surface so it has impacted our schedules but we still have a lot of time left this construction season and I look forward to seeing all those projects done,” James said.

He said as these projects continue, he urges all drivers to use extra caution when near the work zones.

“A lot of these projects are going to be on two-lane roads so the traffic will be controlled with flaggers... with one lane of traffic open, so it’s very important to slow down, pay attention to the flaggers, and follow their directions,” said James.

He said he hopes to have these projects finished close to the end of June. By the end of the construction season, MoDOT hopes to resurface more than 300 miles of roads.

James said you can find the latest information on what roads to avoid and where work is taking place by going to Missouri’s traveler information map.

