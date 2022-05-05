Advertisement

More Rain Before the Weekend

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The rain showers continue into this early afternoon. The rain will very gradually start to shift eastward as we go through the afternoon and into the evening. This will lead to several hours of dry time. The day will still be cloudy though. With the clouds in place temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday, as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are coming out of the east at about 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning, a low pressure system will move through the region. This will bring showers and a few thunderstorms back into the area. However, this rain will be scattered, not widespread as much of the rain will stay to our south. The scattered showers will be on hand through the morning and afternoon. As the low pressure slides east though, very gradually the rain will come to an end from west to east again as we head into the evening. With the continued cloud cover and scattered showers, daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s again.

