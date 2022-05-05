Pittsfield man arrested for sexual assault, abuse

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - An 18-year-old Pittsfield, Illinois, man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Thursday that Dylan C. Guthrie was arrested following a predatory criminal sexual assault investigation in rural Pittsfield.

According to Sheriff Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Department of Children and Family Services and the Children’s Advocacy Network in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.