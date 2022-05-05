Advertisement

QPS, union reach tentative labor deal

By Jason Lewton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb has confirmed the district has reached a tentative labor deal with the Quincy Federation, the union that represents nearly 90% of the district’s employees.

Webb said the deal is for three years, though he declined to offer any other details.

The deal must still be ratified by the Quincy Board of Education and the full union membership. Union members are reportedly set to meet next week.

School Board President Sayeed Ali said he was pleased with the negotiations and the details of the contract.

“I thought things went well,” he said. “We’re very, very pleased.”

The District would not release any specific details about the contract.

School Board Vice President Shelley Arns did say, however, that the Board wants to ensure teachers and staff get paid enough to want to stay in the district.

