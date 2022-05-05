Quincy holds National Day of Prayer service

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of Quincy city officials and residents came together Thursday afternoon for a National Day of Prayer service.

The service, which is normally held outside, was moved to the council chambers due to the rain.

The service began with Reverand Tom Rains, pastor of the First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy, discussing the history of the National Day of Prayer.

Rains discussed how the national day was codified within the last few decades but has a history stretching back centuries including presidents Jefferson and Lincoln.

After Rains discussed the history of the day of prayer, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup proclaimed the Day of Prayer in Quincy.

Following Troup’s remarks, several local pastors took turns expressing the importance of praying for government officials, members of the military, educators, businesses, and more.

Rains said the day is an important chance for people to gather and wish wellness to those in positions of authority.

“It’s very important because it gives us an opportunity to gather together as a body in Christ, and just do what the scripture says. The Bible tells us to pray for those in leadership positions,” said Rains.

Rains said even though Thursday was the National Day of Prayer, he urged people to utilize the power of prayer in their everyday lives.

“Prayer should be a part of what we do every day because it gives us an opportunity to talk to our maker to express our concerns and our needs to him, and to thank him for what he’s supplied us with. And he has promised to listen to us, and to meet the needs of our lives,” said Rains.

