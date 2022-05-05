Advertisement

Rescuers: Man pulled to safety after trapped in grain bin for hours

Person pulled from a grain bin in Kentucky after hours-long rescue. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman, Jamee French and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Rescuers were dealing with a person stuck in a grain bin in Kentucky for several hours on Wednesday.

WFIE reports fire officials said a man, later identified as Doug Omer, became trapped in one of his own farm bins at around noon.

Officials said he hit a hot spot, a pocket of air under the grain that can suck a person down, when he was inside.

Crews said they were initially planning to cut a hole in the bin, but instead, they used a vacuum to get the grain out from around Omer and eventually rescued him at about 4:30 p.m.

Omer’s daughter said her dad was conscious and breathing while crews worked to get him free. Omer was transported to a local hospital by a medical helicopter after the rescue.

Officials said another person was also briefly trapped up to his knees while trying to help Omer, but he had to be rescued as crews worked to get Omer.

Rescuers did not immediately share what injuries, if any, Omer suffered in Wednesday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Defenders inside Ukrainian steel mill refuse to surrender
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Thursday night at a fundraiser for a crisis pregnancy...
Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some ‘22 hopefuls
FILE - Overlooking downtown Washington and the Washington Monument, a sign advertises a free...
COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Giuliani withdraws from interview with Jan. 6 committee
Lorenzo Bull House
Dinner with the Bulls to raise funds for Lorenzo Bull house