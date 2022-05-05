Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 4) Nine Student-Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent At Illini West And Fort Madison High School 2-Sport Standout Signs NLI In Bloodhounds Country

NLI Signing Frenzy Dominates The Tri-State Sports Landscape On Wednesday
Illini West Chargers In The NLI Spotlight
Illini West Chargers In The NLI Spotlight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The excitement in the air at Illini West High School could be felt all throughout the school grounds and in the parking lot on Wednesday. The buzz in the air was due in part because 9 members of the Class Of 2022 ( Drew Dooley, Tanner Freeman, Ethan James, Abbie Johnson, Caydee Kirkham, Cole Kirkham, Nick Manzo, Max Richardson, and Bradyn Robertson) at IW were scheduled to sign National Letters Of Intent inside the school’s gymnasium. Just a few minutes after 3:15 p.m., the NLI signing frenzy began with Charger senior Drew Dooley stepping up to the signing table with his parents. It didn’t take Dooley long to put his signature on all the official paperwork that now opens the door for the standout infielder and outfielder to join the ranks of the John Wood baseball program in the fall. We’ll check in with Mr. Dooley on just why he selected JWCC.

In “The Hawkeye State” at 4:00 p.m. on the campus of Fort Madison High School, football and baseball standout Landes Williams also signed a National Letter Of Intent. We’ll check in with the talented quarterback on one of the biggest days of his life.

