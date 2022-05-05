WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4) “Show Me State” Prep Athletes Shine In The Spotlight At The “Saukee Olympics” And Illini West Basketball/Track Standout Abbie Johnson Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Monmouth College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Southeastern 0

Quincy Notre Dame 15 (Final/4 Innings)

Payson-Seymour 10

Camp Point Central 9 (Final/8 Innings)

PS: Josiah Hull Belted Game-Winning RBI In The 8th Inning

Rushville-Industry 2

Macomb 4

Pittsfield 0

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 1

PHS Saukees Now (17-6) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Pittsfield 3

Calhoun 1

PHS: Emma Saxe ( 2-For-3 / DBL / RBI )

Liberty 4

West Central 3

Abingdon-Avon 5

West Prairie 2

Unity 2

Western 3

Southeastern 0

Brown County 15

“Senior Night” For BC Lady Hornets

BC Now (24-0) On The Season

Dugout Note: Hornets Establish A New School Record For Wins In A Season

MSHSAA Baseball

Moberly 4

Mexico 7

MHS: Bulldogs Now (13-7) On The Season

IHSA Soccer

Quincy Notre Dame 6

Jacksonville 0

QND: Lia Quintero (4 Goals)

QND: Lady raiders Now (14-3-3) On The Season

Next Game: Friday At 5:00 PM (QND Will Host Burlington Notre Dame)

MSHSAA Golf

2022 Clarence Cannon Conference Tournament

1. South Shelby Cardinals

Medalist: Casen Glover (South Shelby) 77

Jaaron Durbin (South Shelby) Runner-Up 84

IHSAA Golf

2022 Southeast Iowa Conference Tournament

1. Burlington 307

2. Fairfield 326

3. Washington 335

4. Keokuk 379

5. Mt. Pleasant 383

6. Fort Madison 387

