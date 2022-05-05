WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4) “Show Me State” Prep Athletes Shine In The Spotlight At The “Saukee Olympics” And Illini West Basketball/Track Standout Abbie Johnson Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Monmouth College
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
IHSA Baseball
Southeastern 0
Quincy Notre Dame 15 (Final/4 Innings)
Payson-Seymour 10
Camp Point Central 9 (Final/8 Innings)
PS: Josiah Hull Belted Game-Winning RBI In The 8th Inning
Rushville-Industry 2
Macomb 4
Pittsfield 0
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 1
PHS Saukees Now (17-6) On The Season
IHSA Softball
Pittsfield 3
Calhoun 1
PHS: Emma Saxe ( 2-For-3 / DBL / RBI )
Liberty 4
West Central 3
Abingdon-Avon 5
West Prairie 2
Unity 2
Western 3
Southeastern 0
Brown County 15
“Senior Night” For BC Lady Hornets
BC Now (24-0) On The Season
Dugout Note: Hornets Establish A New School Record For Wins In A Season
MSHSAA Baseball
Moberly 4
Mexico 7
MHS: Bulldogs Now (13-7) On The Season
IHSA Soccer
Quincy Notre Dame 6
Jacksonville 0
QND: Lia Quintero (4 Goals)
QND: Lady raiders Now (14-3-3) On The Season
Next Game: Friday At 5:00 PM (QND Will Host Burlington Notre Dame)
MSHSAA Golf
2022 Clarence Cannon Conference Tournament
1. South Shelby Cardinals
Medalist: Casen Glover (South Shelby) 77
Jaaron Durbin (South Shelby) Runner-Up 84
IHSAA Golf
2022 Southeast Iowa Conference Tournament
1. Burlington 307
2. Fairfield 326
3. Washington 335
4. Keokuk 379
5. Mt. Pleasant 383
6. Fort Madison 387
