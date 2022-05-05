Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4) “Show Me State” Prep Athletes Shine In The Spotlight At The “Saukee Olympics” And Illini West Basketball/Track Standout Abbie Johnson Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Monmouth College

QND Lady Raiders Pick Up Another Shutout Victory On The IHSA Soccer Pitch
Pittsfield Saukees In The NLI Spotlight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Southeastern 0

Quincy Notre Dame 15 (Final/4 Innings)

Payson-Seymour 10

Camp Point Central 9 (Final/8 Innings)

PS: Josiah Hull Belted Game-Winning RBI In The 8th Inning

Rushville-Industry 2

Macomb 4

Pittsfield 0

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 1

PHS Saukees Now (17-6) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Pittsfield 3

Calhoun 1

PHS: Emma Saxe ( 2-For-3 / DBL / RBI )

Liberty 4

West Central 3

Abingdon-Avon 5

West Prairie 2

Unity 2

Western 3

Southeastern 0

Brown County 15

“Senior Night” For BC Lady Hornets

BC Now (24-0) On The Season

Dugout Note: Hornets Establish A New School Record For Wins In A Season

MSHSAA Baseball

Moberly 4

Mexico 7

MHS: Bulldogs Now (13-7) On The Season

IHSA Soccer

Quincy Notre Dame 6

Jacksonville 0

QND: Lia Quintero (4 Goals)

QND: Lady raiders Now (14-3-3) On The Season

Next Game: Friday At 5:00 PM (QND Will Host Burlington Notre Dame)

MSHSAA Golf

2022 Clarence Cannon Conference Tournament

1. South Shelby Cardinals

Medalist: Casen Glover (South Shelby) 77

Jaaron Durbin (South Shelby) Runner-Up 84

IHSAA Golf

2022 Southeast Iowa Conference Tournament

1. Burlington 307

2. Fairfield 326

3. Washington 335

4. Keokuk 379

5. Mt. Pleasant 383

6. Fort Madison 387

