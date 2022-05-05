When will we see the sun?

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain totals were a little less than what we expected for most of the area. But I have not heard any complaints. Pike county saw the most rain with over an inch and a half. But most of the area saw about a half inch maybe slightly more than that Thursday. The question is, is there more on the way?. The answer is, YES, we have the potential to see less than a half inch of rainfall from now through Friday afternoon. After that we will start to see some dry time for the area. We will also start to see temperatures warming. Saturday may start off with some clouds but we will end up with a mostly sunny day. Saturday and Sunday temperatures top out in the low 70s. There is a potential for some scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon. A significant warm up with potentially record setting highs in the low 90s to upper 80s Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.