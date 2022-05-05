Advertisement

When will we see the sun?

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain totals were a little less than what we expected for most of the area. But I have not heard any complaints. Pike county saw the most rain with over an inch and a half. But most of the area saw about a half inch maybe slightly more than that Thursday. The question is, is there more on the way?. The answer is, YES, we have the potential to see less than a half inch of rainfall from now through Friday afternoon. After that we will start to see some dry time for the area. We will also start to see temperatures warming. Saturday may start off with some clouds but we will end up with a mostly sunny day. Saturday and Sunday temperatures top out in the low 70s. There is a potential for some scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon. A significant warm up with potentially record setting highs in the low 90s to upper 80s Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 5/6/22
Evening Weather Forecast 5/6/22
High temps near 90 will be common next week
Record high temperatures possible
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Scattered Rain Showers Unseasonably Cool Again Weekend Outlook
Another gloomy day before the weekend arrives
Morning Weather 5/6
Morning Weather 5/6