Winner chosen for Canton Veterans Memorial design contest

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Canton announced the winner of the Veterans Memorial design contest on Wednesday.

Culver-Stockton College Student Bryan Hunter won. His design features a monument dedicated to everyone in all military branches, as well as a park bench to face it.

The city chose his design out of 27 entries, many of which came from local students.

Hunter said he is excited he won as he goes to the park frequently.

“I wanted to get involved because I’ve been to this park multiple times, taking my family’s dog there. And I thought this would be a good way for me to give back to the campus and the community as I’ve been here for four years,” Hunter said.

The Veterans Memorial park is at the intersection of Brose and Wyaconda Avenues, southeast of downtown Canton.

The project is expected to cost less than $10,000 and city will start taking bids in the next few weeks.

