Advertisement

Winner chosen for Canton Veterans Memorial design contest

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Canton announced the winner of the Veterans Memorial design contest on Wednesday.

Culver-Stockton College Student Bryan Hunter won. His design features a monument dedicated to everyone in all military branches, as well as a park bench to face it.

The city chose his design out of 27 entries, many of which came from local students.

Hunter said he is excited he won as he goes to the park frequently.

“I wanted to get involved because I’ve been to this park multiple times, taking my family’s dog there. And I thought this would be a good way for me to give back to the campus and the community as I’ve been here for four years,” Hunter said.

The Veterans Memorial park is at the intersection of Brose and Wyaconda Avenues, southeast of downtown Canton.

The project is expected to cost less than $10,000 and city will start taking bids in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Lorenzo Bull House
Dinner with the Bulls to raise funds for Lorenzo Bull house
Dogwood Pageant
Li’l King and Li’l Queen of Dogwood get their crowns
Lorenzo Bull House
Lorenzo Bull House
Dogwood Pageant King and King Crowned
Dogwood Pageant
Work is set to begin along Route H in Clark County next week, with additional work planned...
MoDOT doing resurfacing projects in Lewis, Scott, Clark Counties