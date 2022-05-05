Work to expand Harvest House in Hannibal continues

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is progress tonight on efforts to help people recover from addiction in Hannibal.

Construction crews and volunteers rolled up their sleeves on Thursday to finish the drywall and electrical work in the new addition at the Harvest House.

The Harvest House is a sober-living facility for people who struggled with addictive, legal or financial problems. They receive clothing as well as counseling and religious resources.

The men’s building at 1732 Hope St. can house 14 people, but they are working to add seven more rooms.

Executive Director Larry Hinds said the need to help people struggling from addiction and mental health issues has increased.

“Well the need is great. We have a stack of applications and they don’t have places to go. We deal with people every day that just have nowhere to go,” Hinds said.

Hinds said they have also seen more people struggling with their mental health.

“We get a lot of places wanting to send us folks struggling with mental health issues because there’s just not many places for them anymore,” Hinds said.

Trent Saltzman has been living at the Harvest House since January. He struggled with addiction for years, being in and out of the Marion County Jail.

“I never really felt comfortable in my own skin growing up and I took that out on using drugs and stuff like that and drinking,” Saltzman said.

Saltzman will be moving into one of the new rooms, as he is a resident who is in Phase Two of the Harvest House’s recovery process. He is one step closer to living on his own.

“When you come to a place like this, you can rebuild your life. You know what I mean? You can say, ‘I am worth it. I am a good person,’” Saltzman said.

Hinds said they try to get as many volunteers as possible to help with construction.

They started the project three years ago and are not sure when it will be done.

If you would like to help volunteer, you can find more information on their website.

The housing facility is part of Harvest Outreach Ministries which helps the local community in other ways. They serve free meals to people in need and collect food for Feeding America.

