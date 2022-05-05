WWII navy fireman, killed during Pearl Harbor, laid to rest in Dallas City

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Illinois navy fireman, who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, was finally laid to rest on Wednesday.

George Price was buried at the Harris Cemetery in Dallas City where he grew up, and his family members said they never thought this moment would come.

Price was a 23-year-old navy fireman first class on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship capsized and more than 400 crewmen died.

Joyce Martin is one of Price’s nieces. She has spent the last 12 years trying to identify her uncle through DNA analysis. His remains were not identified until August 2021.

Martin said she is shocked that he was identified after all these years and was able to come home.

“This is a surreal event because as a family we never had any idea this day would ever arrive. Our mothers always spoke about uncle George and that’s our memories we have of him,” Martin said.

Hundreds of veterans, students, and community members, Jeri Giebelhausen and Tony Schmidt, attended Price’s funeral service at Banks and Beals Funeral Home and then came to the cemetery for his burial.

“My great uncle’s name is on a Pearl Harbor monument. My grandfather was at war, too, and I just feel like the calling from my ancestors to say you need to be here today,” Giebelhausen said.

Martin is one of many family members who never got to meet him.

“It makes me sad for the ones that have passed not knowing what happened to their loved ones, but I feel joy for the ones that can be here today,” Schmidt said.

Martin said she was overwhelmed by how many people came out to support her family.

“This is living proof together in such a small little town to lay one soldier to rest that gave his life to defend our country, is just a blessing,” Martin said.

Eight hundred flags lined the funeral route to honor Price. They were set up by volunteers.

