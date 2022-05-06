2-year-old killed in Scott Co. crash, driver charged with DUI

SCOTT CO. Ill. (WGEM) - A 2-year-old boy from Winchester, Illinois, died Thursday at a local hospital after the vehicle he was riding in struck a tree in Scott County, according to the Illinois State Police.

On Friday, ISP reported the driver of the vehicle, Makayla Brown, 27, of Winchester, Illinois, was heading south on Sand Road, south of Bloomfield Road, at 2:50 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to ISP, Brown was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

ISP reported Brown was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.