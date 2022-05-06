Advertisement

Another gloomy day before the weekend arrives

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another gloomy day, as we have cloudy skies with some rain. However the rain is not widespread, it is very spotty and light. A low pressure system is just to the south of us and it has lingering wrap-around light spotty showers. These showers will impact through the afternoon, but because of how spotty they are not everyone will get rain. As that low pressure continues to creep eastward through the day, the rain will come to an end from west to east as we head into the evening. Otherwise the day will shape up cloudy, until late in the evening when a bit of sun will start to peak through the clouds. I am forecasting another unseasonable cool day due to the clouds and light showers. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Through the night we will have decreasing clouds and cooler nighttime lows, in the 40s.

By tomorrow, we will finally have beautiful sunshine through the entire day. If you are going to the Quincy Dogwood Parade, it kicks off at 9:25 AM, and the temperature at that time will be around 55°. Through the day we will get warmer highs in the upper 60s.

