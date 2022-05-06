Dinner with the Bulls to raise funds for Lorenzo Bull house

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Country Club hosted the Dinner with the Bulls event tonight, put together by the friends of the Lorenzo Bull House Group.

The group was created to help preserve the house and its historical meaning and relation to Lorenzo Bull

All the proceeds from the fundraiser go toward restoration projects the Lorenzo Bull House.

He feels keeping the house around will keep Lorenzo Bull’s name and history alive.

“Definitely keep his name alive, and for the park district to want to continue to invest in the property we want it to be used by the community.”

Wellman says that they want the building, once restored, to become a community event center.

They hope to eventually raise around $10,000 for future renovation projects.

President Dick Wellman says the first thing to be worked on will be the porch and railings of the house.

