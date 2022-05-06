Advertisement

Elderly man dead after Adams County crash

Adams County Sheriff's deputies said it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
By Blake Sammann
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly Payson, Illinois man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Deputies said they were called to the crash in the 400th block of South Washington Street in Payson around 7:40 p.m..

They said the 72-year-old man hit a telephone pole on the east side of the road. There has been no word on what caused the crash.

Deputies said man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

