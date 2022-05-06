Elderly man dead after Adams County crash

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly Payson, Illinois man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Deputies said they were called to the crash in the 400th block of South Washington Street in Payson around 7:40 p.m..

They said the 72-year-old man hit a telephone pole on the east side of the road. There has been no word on what caused the crash.

Deputies said man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

