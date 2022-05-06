Advertisement

Exchange Club honors Scholz with Golden Deeds Award

Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A former Quincy mayor was honored Thursday afternoon for his support of local students.

Former Mayor Chuck Scholz received the Golden Deeds Award from the Quincy Exchange Club. The award was given for Scholz’s support of the St. Peter School STEM program.

The award came as a surprise to Scholz, who thought he was just attending another meeting about the STEM program.

“Well I’m overwhelmed,” Scholz said. “They totally surprised me. Knowing all the good work that the Exchange Club does in this community, it’s really humbling to be honored for my own good work and especially to me here at St. Peters school and in the STEM lab.”

Scholz was nominated for the award by community members and even U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

