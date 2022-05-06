Advertisement

Hospital Report: May 6, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Margaret Nietiedt, 79, of Monroe City, MO, passed away May 5 at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Daniel “Danny” Joseph Holman, 58, of Pittsfield, Illinois and formerly of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 3 at the Pittsfield Manor in Pittsfield, Illinois. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

William F. Berry, age 80, of Canton, MO passed away, May 2 in the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton, MO. Davis Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Zachary & Katelyn Kinscherf of Quincy, IL..girl

Shawn & Amanda Bunch of Camp Point, IL....boy

