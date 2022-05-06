Advertisement

‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis

'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.(Reed Saxon/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022
(Gray News) - Actor Tony Dow shared this week on his social media page that he has once again been diagnosed with cancer.

Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It To Beaver,” shared the cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

The 77-year-old actor and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, shared a joint statement on the actor’s Facebook page:

“Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.”

The couple didn’t share any further immediate details, but they thanked everyone already for their caring thoughts.

As of Friday afternoon, Dow’s social media post had over 14,000 comments from fans sending him well wishes and more than 2,000 shares.

