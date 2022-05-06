Advertisement

Li’l King and Li’l Queen of Dogwood get their crowns

Dogwood Pageant(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Town Center hosted the Dogwood Festival Pageant Thursday night.

This year’s Li’l King of Dogwood is Kaeden Raymond and Li’l Queen of Dogwood is Grace Derhake.

The pageant kicks off the 53rd annual Dogwood festival and it has become a staple in the festival.

This year, four girls and three boys from Adams County got to compete for the king and queen crown.

As the king and queen, Kaeden and Grace they get to cut the ribbon to start the Dogwood Festival as well as ride in a float in this Saturday’s Maine Street festival parade.

If you wish to enter in next year’s Dogwood Pageant, you can visit the customer service desk at the Quincy Town Center, or visit their website.

