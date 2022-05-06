March shed fire death ruled accidental

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department reported Friday that Dustin Willis’ death was determined to be “accidental by nature.” Willis, 41, died in a shed fire on March 29.

Authorities said the fire broke out about 3:47 a.m. in a machine shed at 1021 N. Fourth St.

Quincy firefighters said electrical issues caused the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said there were numerous extension cords, power strips and electrical splitters in the shed, making it a hazardous electrical situation.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said it took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

Pilkington said a police investigation into the incident revealed there were no signs of criminal activity or foul play.

Pilkington added that Willis had permission to be at the location of the fire.

