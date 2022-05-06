Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers set to pass $48B state budget

Missouri Capitol
Missouri Capitol(AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are set to pass a roughly $48 billion state budget bolstered by federal aid.

The deadline to pass a budget is Friday.

The spending plan includes enough money to fully pay for public K-12 busing costs and a program to increase teacher pay to at least $38,000 a year.

Local districts would need to kick in 30% of needed funding to get a 70% match from the state for teacher raises.

The budget also pays for expanded access to the Medicaid health care program and a 5.5% funding increase for four-year colleges.

