Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri(MGN)
By DAVID A. LIEB
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.

The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. The refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

The total cost of the refunds would be capped at $500 million.

The Senate plan needs a final vote to go to the House. The House previously passed a similar tax credit that contains no income limits and would be capped at a total cost of $1 billion.

