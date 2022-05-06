Oakley-Lindsay Center unveils finished solar project

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday, the Oakley-Lindsay Center unveiled a completed solar project that had been four years in the making.

The building now has 1,046 solar modules and six inverters to generate around 70 percent of its electricity usage.

The OLC is receiving a 14 percent reduction in their rates for the next 25 years, saving about $100,000.

OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr said they are always looking for ways to save money.

“All our lighting in the whole facility now is LED. We have replaced chillers for high-efficient chillers. We are always looking at ways to cut costs and keep the building going and maybe do some more capital improvements on the building,” Landwehr said.

The total project cost $550,000 and it was all paid for by StraightUp Solar LLC, a solar energy design and installation firm in Illinois and Missouri.

