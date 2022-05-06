Advertisement

Missing 17-year-old found safe

By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Update: According to Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Sam Smith, Drew Thompson was found safe in Springfield, IL.

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Drew Thompson, 17, of Troy, Missouri.

Police have labeled Thompson as a missing endangered teen.

According to police, Thompson was seen on May 1, driving his 2008 white Jeep Commander after he left his house about 10 p.m. April 30.

Police found Thompson’s vehicle in Hannibal on May 4 on North Sixth Street. Thompson was last seen at 7:50 a.m. May 2 leaving this area on foot.

Thompson is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown short-cropped hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with “Levi” in white lettering, blue jeans, a small black cinch-style type of backpack.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information regarding Thompsons whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 217-214-2202 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Person Unit: 573-526-6178 or 911.

