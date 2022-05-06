Advertisement

Quincy bus transfer stop moved from Kmart building

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As construction activity picks up at the old Kmart building in Quincy, those looking to use the bus stop nearby will have to find a different stop.

Quincy Central Services Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said that because of the work area, they had to move the transfer point from the east side of Quincy to behind the Quincy Town Center.

The new stop is located directly behind the Quincy Town Center, right at the entrance of College Avenue.

City crews installed a temporary bus shelter for the stop in order to keep people out of the weather.

Stegeman said it was a process determining where to move the spot without impacting the three main bus routes that utilize it.

He said they originally looked at other locations, such as by the Taco Bell. However, these locations led to the bus being routinely late.

Ultimately, Central Services decided upon the new spot behind the town center.

Stegemen said he knows location changes can be inconvenient, but he hopes passengers can tolerate the change for now.

“I would ask for patience for our passengers. It’s a new twist. Unfortunately, we have those every now and then due to road construction or in this case building reconstruction,” said Stegeman.

He said the plan is to have the original transfer stop back once construction work is completed.

“It seems to be working, but it’s not the ideal. The Kmart location is the ideal spot for us and hopefully when the new business is open they’ll welcome us back,” said Stegeman.

