Quincy florists prepare for Mother’s Day

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, florists across the area spent much of Friday preparing for a busy weekend ahead.

One of those florists included Denise Dedert, the floral manager at the County Market along 24th street in Quincy.

Dedert said Mother’s Day weekend is among their busiest times of year, and just about everything was selling quickly.

“Any of the bouquets, plants, just anything that we have ready, they seem to like... we also have outdoor pots,” said Dedert.

She said if anyone was not able to swing in on Friday, they don’t have to worry as the shop will be open through the weekend.

“We will do deliveries tomorrow. We will be in the shop on Sunday to help with them with their last minute needs. We’re here, we’re a full service florist and we’ll be glad to help them,” said Dedert.

She said if anyone has questions, they can call 217-222-0190 and dial extension 1.

