Record high temperatures possible

QUINCY (WGEM) - We can finally say goodbye to cool rainy and gray conditions and it is not really going to be a gradual change. The weekend forecast is shaping up pretty decent with daytime high temperatures running pretty close to what is normal. On Mother’s Day we should top out about 70 for a high. There is a limited potential for a scattered shower right around noon on Sunday. Monday begins a very strong warm-up for the region. It is possible we could see a couple of high temperature records broken or at least tied. Monday through Friday we will have daytime high temperatures that top out near 90 degrees. The record high for the Wednesday the 11th is 88 degrees set 2000, we are currently forecasting a high of 91 degrees Wednesday.

