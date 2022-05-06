Rural Illinois schools work together to create emergency response plans

MACOMB (WGEM) - There’s an effort to make sure rural school districts in Illinois are prepared in the event of an emergency.

Macomb School District Superintendent Patrick Twomey helped create the United States Rural School Safety Project. It brings together rural school districts in Illinois to hold emergency planning trainings with EMS, state police, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

School districts will talk through hypothetical emergency situations, such as tornados or shootings, to strengthen their emergency response plans.

Twomey said rural schools do not have enough time and resources to create training opportunities for major emergencies like many schools in larger cities do.

“It’s really about bringing together a large number of rural districts so we can train together like a large suburban district would do,” Twomey said. “Also, there’s enough of us that it brings those external resources. We can connect now to places like the FBI. We get information from Homeland Security.”

McDonough County Director of Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Edgar Rodriguez is working with the schools.

“It is important that we create now these relationships and the common language and the operations so when, God forbid something like this happens, we are able to respond to this appropriately,” Rodriguez said.

Macomb School District Director of Operations and Maintenance Scott Schauble attended the first training with the United States Rural Schools Safety Project on April 7.

Schauble said he is glad the project is teaching himself, and other educators how to be better prepared.

“I think that we need to just kind of get on board with the things and steps we need to take to make the district more safe,” Schauble said.

Twomey said about 40 school districts participated in the first emergency awareness training in April.

School districts meet at the Emergency Operations Center at WIU for training.

A federal grant of $2 million will be given to WIU to remodel the center. The project will cost about $7 million. Rodriguez is seeking local letters of support for additional funding.

