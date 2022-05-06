Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Track & Field Throwers Gear Up For The Collinsville Invite And Illini West Basketball Standout Max Richardson Is Set To Start Collegiate Career On The Hardwood

Palmyra Panthers Baseball Update From The “Show Me State”
QHS Blue Devils Track & Field Team
QHS Blue Devils Track & Field Team(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The weekend really can’t arrive soon enough for the Quincy High Track & Field Team, especially for those hardworking student-athletes that compete in both the shot put and the discus. The Blue Devils are scheduled to compete at the annual Collinsville Invite on Saturday, and the “Blue and White” will certainly be ready to go. That’s the feeling that QHS Assistant Coach Tony Agrimonti has after working with the teams throwers throughout the week at Flinn Memorial Stadium. We’ll check in with “Coach Ag” and Quincy senior LaMarrio Rodgers about the challenges ahead this weekend.

On the “Show Me State” prep sports landscape, the baseball team at Palmyra High School has really turned on the heat on the diamond after a slow start this spring. Right now the squad stands at (8-9-1) on the season and are holding the Top Seed for the upcoming District Tournament. We’ll head to “The Flower City” and check in with senior slugger Nolyn Richards and PHS head coach Mark Loman for an update on the “Orange and Black” as the Panthers begin to set their sight on district play in the days ahead.

Illini West Chargers basketball standout Max Richardson was one of the nine student-athletes that signed National Letters Of Intent on Wednesday in Carthage. The 6-foot-4 forward is excited about starting a new chapter in his academic and athletic career as he heads off to Eureka College in the fall. We’ll check in with the talented senior and find out just why he selected to continue his hoops career at EC.

