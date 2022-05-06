WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Their 13th Straight Win On The IHSA Diamond And Hannibal Shuts Out Macon On The MSHSAA Diamond 15-10

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, May 5, 2022

IHSA Baseball

West Hancock 0

Quincy Notre Dame 11

QND: (WP) Alex Connoyer (5 IP / 1 H / 0 BB / 5 K )

QND Now (22-2) Overall On The Season & (7-0) In The West Central North Division

WH Titans Slide To (11-5) Overall On The Season & (3-4) In The Conference Standings

QND Raiders Will Host Marceline On Friday (First Pitch At “The Ferd” Is Set For 6:30 P.M.)

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 11

Macon 0

HHS Pirates Now (15-10) On The Season

IHSA Soccer (Girls)

Galesburg 2

Macomb 1

MHS: LIV Duncan (1 Goal)

IHSAA Soccer

Washington 10

Keokuk 0

KHS Now (2-11) On The Season

Fort Madison 2

Burlington 1

FM: Leif Boeding (1 Goal)

FM: Phillip Goldie (1 Goal)

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull (4 Saves)

College Softball

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference Tournament

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

(9) Central Methodist 9

Culver-Stockton 8 (Final/8 Innings)

Elimination Game

Culver-Stockton 3

Evangel 5

Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats Close Out The 2022 Season At (22-24)

