WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Their 13th Straight Win On The IHSA Diamond And Hannibal Shuts Out Macon On The MSHSAA Diamond 15-10
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Hold On To Beat Burlington On The Soccer Pitch In The Hawkeye State
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, May 5, 2022
IHSA Baseball
West Hancock 0
Quincy Notre Dame 11
QND: (WP) Alex Connoyer (5 IP / 1 H / 0 BB / 5 K )
QND Now (22-2) Overall On The Season & (7-0) In The West Central North Division
WH Titans Slide To (11-5) Overall On The Season & (3-4) In The Conference Standings
QND Raiders Will Host Marceline On Friday (First Pitch At “The Ferd” Is Set For 6:30 P.M.)
MSHSAA Baseball
Hannibal 11
Macon 0
HHS Pirates Now (15-10) On The Season
IHSA Soccer (Girls)
Galesburg 2
Macomb 1
MHS: LIV Duncan (1 Goal)
IHSAA Soccer
Washington 10
Keokuk 0
KHS Now (2-11) On The Season
Fort Madison 2
Burlington 1
FM: Leif Boeding (1 Goal)
FM: Phillip Goldie (1 Goal)
FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull (4 Saves)
College Softball
NAIA
Heart Of America Athletic Conference Tournament
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
(9) Central Methodist 9
Culver-Stockton 8 (Final/8 Innings)
Elimination Game
Culver-Stockton 3
Evangel 5
Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats Close Out The 2022 Season At (22-24)
