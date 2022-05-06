Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Their 13th Straight Win On The IHSA Diamond And Hannibal Shuts Out Macon On The MSHSAA Diamond 15-10

Fort Madison Bloodhounds Hold On To Beat Burlington On The Soccer Pitch In The Hawkeye State
QND Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Ready To Lead The Raiders Up Against Rushville-Industry
QND Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Ready To Lead The Raiders Up Against Rushville-Industry
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, May 5, 2022

IHSA Baseball

West Hancock 0

Quincy Notre Dame 11

QND: (WP) Alex Connoyer (5 IP / 1 H / 0 BB / 5 K )

QND Now (22-2) Overall On The Season & (7-0) In The West Central North Division

WH Titans Slide To (11-5) Overall On The Season & (3-4) In The Conference Standings

QND Raiders Will Host Marceline On Friday (First Pitch At “The Ferd” Is Set For 6:30 P.M.)

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 11

Macon 0

HHS Pirates Now (15-10) On The Season

IHSA Soccer (Girls)

Galesburg 2

Macomb 1

MHS: LIV Duncan (1 Goal)

IHSAA Soccer

Washington 10

Keokuk 0

KHS Now (2-11) On The Season

Fort Madison 2

Burlington 1

FM: Leif Boeding (1 Goal)

FM: Phillip Goldie (1 Goal)

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull (4 Saves)

College Softball

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference Tournament

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

(9) Central Methodist 9

Culver-Stockton 8 (Final/8 Innings)

Elimination Game

Culver-Stockton 3

Evangel 5

Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats Close Out The 2022 Season At (22-24)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 6) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak On The IHSA Diamond Reaches 14 Games And Counting While The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal Improve To (18-4) On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch After Posting A Win During Pink Night At Porter Stadium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Baseball Team Keeps Their Winning Streak Alive At "The Ferd" On Friday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (May 6) Pittsfield Saukees Volleyball Standout Katie Cox Signs National Letter Of Intent And The Hawks Of Quincy University Host Missouri S & T On The GLVC Diamond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pittsfield Volleyball Standout Katie Cox Signs A National Letter Of Intent With John Wood Community College

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 5) Part II

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thurs. (May 5) Part I

Updated: 22 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 5)

Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Track & Field Throwers Gear Up For The Collinsville Invite And Illini West Basketball Standout Max Richardson Is Set To Start Collegiate Career On The Hardwood

Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Track & Field Team Set Their Sight's On Collinsville Invite This Weekend

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4)

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4) “Show Me State” Prep Athletes Shine In The Spotlight At The “Saukee Olympics” And Illini West Basketball/Track Standout Abbie Johnson Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Monmouth College

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA Track And Field: Saukee Olympics Underway At Pittsfield High School

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wed (May 4)

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 4) Nine Student-Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent At Illini West And Fort Madison High School 2-Sport Standout Signs NLI In Bloodhounds Country

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Nine Chargers Sign National Letters Of Intent At Illini West High School In Carthage